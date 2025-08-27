Pakistan, Iran reaffirm readiness to eradicate terrorism

Chairman of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi (left) and Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). — IRNA/ISPR/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to eliminate terrorism and strengthen security cooperation along their borders.

The commitment was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Iranian embassy said in a statement.

According to Iranian state news agency IRNA, the Iranian army chief said that Tehran was prepared to work jointly with Islamabad to eradicate terrorism and secure the common border.

He also expressed solidarity with Pakistan’s flood-affected people, saying Iran would "proudly provide any assistance within its power to dear brothers in Pakistan.”

The Iranian commander further commended Pakistan’s support for Tehran during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, noting that the two countries had been cooperating on multiple levels.

Earlier this month, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening ties between the neighbouring countries.

The Iranian president — who was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including senior ministers and other high-ranking officials — held separate meetings with Pakistan's top leadership and also addressed Pakistan-Iran Business Forum in Islamabad.

The two countries exchanged 12 agreements and MoUs to promote cooperation in diverse areas during President Pezeshkian’s visit.

These included agreements on plant protection and quarantine, joint use of the Mirjaveh-Taftan border gate, collaboration in science and technology, ICT, culture and media exchanges, meteorology, maritime safety, judicial assistance, air services, product certification, and a tourism cooperation plan for 2025–27.

During a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Iranian counterpart, both sides agreed that peace and prosperity in their border regions hinged on effectively combatting terrorism.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian said both sides agreed to enhance the border security for the safety of the people of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said that both sides shared views that terrorism could not be tolerated at any cost. If anyone in Iran was affected by terrorism, it was akin to a victim of terror in Pakistan, he observed. He further said the two brotherly countries would take effective measures to eliminate terrorism.