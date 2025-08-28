 
Geo News

Need a pee? Japan has QR code for that

Japan, like other countries, struggles with managing long queues outside public toilets, particularly for women

By
AFP
|

August 28, 2025

A worker at an assembly line of the Washlet Techno factory of Japanese toilet manufacturer TOTO. — AFP
A worker at an assembly line of the Washlet Techno factory of Japanese toilet manufacturer TOTO. — AFP

Japanese toilet giant TOTO has launched a service allowing those caught short in public to locate the nearest washrooms and see how busy they are in real-time with a phone and QR code.

Japan, like other countries, struggles with managing long queues outside public toilets, particularly for women, in its teeming train stations and other places.

The system launched this month by TOTO — famous for its water-spraying, musical toilets — links consumers up with existing internet-connected facility management systems.

This was developed to automatically notify facility staff if a particular cubicle is dirty or occupied for an unusually long time.

Now users can scan a QR code with their phones to access a website showing restroom locations and live congestion levels.

"In addition, a QR code inside a restroom stall brings you to a website where a user can report problems, like being unable to flush or something broken," TOTO spokesman Tasuku Miyazaki told AFP on Thursday.

The service is multi-lingual and available in English, Chinese and Korean.

The government is also trying to relieve the problem of long queues for women, with the transport ministry seeking extra funds in the budget for the coming fiscal next year.

These will be used to set up digital signage displays and movable toilet walls that can increase the number of stalls for women, according to local media.

Mystery behind Putin's surprise motorcycle gift to Alaskan man during summit
Mystery behind Putin's surprise motorcycle gift to Alaskan man during summit
Cambridge Dictionary goes 'delulu' as 'skibidi' and 6,000 Gen Z terms join new entries
Cambridge Dictionary goes 'delulu' as 'skibidi' and 6,000 Gen Z terms join new entries
British-Pakistani teen breaks six academic records, earns Oxford admission video
British-Pakistani teen breaks six academic records, earns Oxford admission
Swiss pilot surpasses solar-powered plane altitude record after 15 years
Swiss pilot surpasses solar-powered plane altitude record after 15 years
Meteorite that smashed into Georgia home is 20m years older than Earth
Meteorite that smashed into Georgia home is 20m years older than Earth
Nagasaki's restored bell to toll after 80 years since atomic bombing
Nagasaki's restored bell to toll after 80 years since atomic bombing
Nasa's Curiosity rover finds billion-year-old 'coral' rock on Mars
Nasa's Curiosity rover finds billion-year-old 'coral' rock on Mars
An unexpected treasure — 1937 Hobbit found and sold for Smaug-sized £43,000
An unexpected treasure — 1937 Hobbit found and sold for Smaug-sized £43,000