YouTube and Fox end row, strike deal to keep channels on air

Alphabet-owned YouTube and Fox said on Thursday they have reached an agreement that will keep Fox News, Fox Sports and other Fox channels available to YouTube TV subscribers.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

Earlier this week YouTube had been in negotiations with Fox, with the media company asking for payments above those received by partners providing comparable content.

On Wednesday, YouTube said it reached a short-term agreement with Fox that would buy time for the parties to reach a new distribution deal.

In February, YouTube TV reached a deal with media giant Paramount Global to keep channels like CBS, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon available, after failed negotiations for a new contract had briefly left the future of the streaming partnership in limbo.

The carriage dispute caught the attention of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, who said that the company removing Fox channels from YouTube TV would be “a terrible outcome”.

“Millions of Americans are relying on YouTube to resolve this dispute so they can keep watching the news and sports they want — including this week’s Big Game: Texas @ Ohio State,” Carr wrote on Tuesday on the social media platform X. “Get a deal done Google!”