Ties thaw between Asian rivals India and China

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting in New Delhi, India August 19, 2025. — Reuters

Development comes against backdrop of US tariffs on New Delhi.

Modi is on his first visit to China in seven years to attend SCO bloc.

Regional security bloc, whose members also include Russia and Iran.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, as ties between the Asian rivals thaw against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's imposition of punitive tariffs on New Delhi.

Modi is on his first visit to China in seven years to participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) regional security bloc, whose members also include Russia and Iran.

Modi's visit is the first since a deadly 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops on their disputed Himalayan border. The neighbours share a 3,800 km (2,400 miles) border that is poorly demarcated and has been disputed since the 1950s.

Here is a timeline of the thaw in ties since the military standoff began five years ago:

2020: At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops are killed in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, northern India, in June 2020.

The same year, New Delhi heightened scrutiny of investments from China, banned popular Chinese mobile apps and severed direct passenger air routes.

December, 2022: Minor border scuffles between Indian and Chinese troops break out in the Tawang sector of India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also claimed by China as part of southern Tibet.

August, 2023: Modi and Xi meet in Johannesburg on the sidelines of a summit of the BRICS grouping of nations and agree to intensify efforts to disengage and de-escalate tensions.

September 2024: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, speaking at an event in Geneva, says about 75% of the "disengagement" problems at India's border with China had been sorted out.

India's aviation minister also indicates a thaw in the standoff, writing in a post on X that the two countries had discussed early resumption of direct passenger flights on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in Delhi.

October 2024: Both nations reach a deal on patrolling their disputed frontier to end the military stand-off.

Modi and Xi hold their first formal talks in five years on October 23 in Russia on the sidelines of a BRICS summit.

The leaders agreed to boost communication and cooperation between their countries and resolve conflicts to help improve ties.

December 2024: Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval travels to China to hold first formal talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the border issue after the October agreement.

Doval and Wang are designated as special representatives by their countries for discussing the border issue.

January 2025: Wang and India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hold talks in China. Both sides agree to resume direct air services and work on resolving differences over trade and economic issues.

April 2025: Chinese embassy spokesperson says India and China should stand together to overcome difficulties in the face of tariffs imposed by Trump's administration.

July 2025: Jaishankar makes first visit to China in five years, says India and China must resolve border friction, pull back troops and avoid "restrictive trade measures" to normalise their relationship.

Reuters reports that the Indian government's top think tank has proposed easing rules that de facto require extra scrutiny for investments by Chinese companies.

August 2025: Wang tells his Indian counterpart while on a visit to New Delhi that China and India should establish "correct strategic understanding" and regard each other as partners, not rivals.

Later in the month, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong says at an event in New Delhi that China opposes Washington's steep tariffs on India and will "firmly stand with India".