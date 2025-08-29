 
Bangladesh detains group including ex-minister for alleged plot

"Accused were hatching conspiracies and inciting unrest to destabilise the country and topple govt," police tell court

AFP
August 29, 2025

Bangladeshi police members stand guard in front of the Baitul Mukarram mosque during Friday prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 16, 2023. — Reuters
DHAKA: An 87-year-old former minister was among 16 people ordered by a Bangladesh court Friday to be detained in custody on charges of plotting against the government, police said.

The South Asian nation has been in turmoil since a mass uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina's autocratic government in 2024, with political parties vying for power ahead of elections scheduled for February.

The 16 were arrested Thursday after attending a meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), a journalists' association, where they accused political parties of conspiring to undermine the constitution.

Witnesses said a mob stormed the venue, heckled the participants, and later handed them over to police.

"They were arrested under the anti-terrorism act," said Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Dhaka's central police station.

Among those held was Abdul Latif Siddiqui, a former minister under Hasina.

Police told the court that the accused were "hatching conspiracies and inciting unrest to destabilise the country and topple the government".

Hafizur Rahman Karzon, a law professor at the University of Dhaka, was also among those detained.

In court on Friday- where the group was taken in handcuffs, helmets, and bulletproof vests-he said that they were victims, not offenders.

Another of the detained, journalist Manjurul Alam, raised his arms and said: "These hands have written against corruption for years".

