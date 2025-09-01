 
Geo News

Mangnitude-6 earthquake hits Islamamabad, KP regions

Tremors sent residents running outdoors in fear, with similar reports coming from Peshawar, Mardan, Murree

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File
An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale struck Islamabad today, jolting the capital and several nearby areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the quake struck with a magnitude of 6, its epicentre located in southeastern Afghanistan.

The tremors were recorded at a depth of 15 kilometres in the Hindu Kush region.

Strong jolts were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Murree and adjoining areas, causing people to rush out of homes and offices in panic. 

However, no major damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Authorities added that monitoring is ongoing and citizens should remain cautious in case of aftershocks.

Windows rattled and furniture shook, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage.

Rescue teams and local authorities are assessing the situation, while residents have been advised to remain cautious and avoid staying in unsafe buildings.

