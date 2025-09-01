Mangnitude-6 earthquake hits Islamamabad, KP regions

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File

An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale struck Islamabad today, jolting the capital and several nearby areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the quake struck with a magnitude of 6, its epicentre located in southeastern Afghanistan.

The tremors were recorded at a depth of 15 kilometres in the Hindu Kush region.

Strong jolts were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Murree and adjoining areas, causing people to rush out of homes and offices in panic.

However, no major damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Authorities added that monitoring is ongoing and citizens should remain cautious in case of aftershocks.

Rescue teams and local authorities are assessing the situation, while residents have been advised to remain cautious and avoid staying in unsafe buildings.