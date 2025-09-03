Habib University founding chancellor, philanthropist Rafiq Habib passes away

Founding Chancellor of Habib University Foundation Rafiq Habib. — Facebook@HabibUniversity

Rafiq Habib, one of Pakistan’s prominent business leaders and philanthropists, passed away on Wednesday in Dubai. He was 88.

Born in 1937, Habib was the former chairman of the House of Habib, a leading financial and business conglomerate in Pakistan.

In addition to his business leadership, Habib played a key role in advancing higher education. He was the founding chancellor of the Habib University Foundation and remained actively engaged in shaping its educational vision, with a focus on innovative and inclusive learning.

Habib University confirmed the news of his passing in a statement, saying: “With profound sorrow, Habib University mourns the passing of its founding chancellor.”

Wasif Rizvi, President of Habib University, paid rich tribute to Rafiq Habib.

“Rafiq Sahib was the visionary in the legendary Habib family to imagine a world-class institution of higher learning being founded in Karachi. Where others might have seen uncertainty, he saw destiny. He reminded us that this university was not merely to be an academic institution, but a living embodiment of the Habib family’s century-long commitment to the public good, to education, and to the higher values of service,” he said in a statement.

“As the Founding President of the University, I was blessed to share a unique affinity and history with him. In those earliest days, it often felt like we were a two-person crew, he, as the anchor and guardian of the vision, and I, as its first steward, working side by side to set in motion what would become Habib University. His conviction and calm stewardship gave me the courage to begin, and his encouragement remained a source of reassurance at every step of the journey,” reads the communique.

“The thousands of young women and men who have walked through the gates of Habib University and will do so for generations to come are a living testament to his vision. His generosity was never about recognition, it was an act of devotion to knowledge, to service, and to the belief that education is the noblest inheritance one can give to society.

“We will dearly miss you, RMH. Your presence gave us confidence, your absence leaves us bereft, but your legacy will forever light our way. Habib University will continue to strive, in every step, to honour the vision you entrusted to us,” the statement concluded.