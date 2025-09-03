 
Buckingham Palace shares meaningful update about Queen Camilla amid new claims

The story was shared by King Charles wife Queen Camilla herself

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
September 03, 2025

Buckingham Palace has shared new meaningful update regarding Queen Camilla’s visit to Cornwall, celebrating the work of a few of her Cornish patronages.

Sharing the photos of the queen, the palace shared, “A lovely day in Cornwall celebrating the work of a few of Her Majesty’s Cornish patronages!"

It further said, “@ShelterBoxUK is an international disaster relief charity, specialising in emergency shelter for people uprooted from their homes by disasters, conflict, and the climate crisis."

At Wave House Church, Camilla met representatives of the Cornwall Community Foundation, which works to empower grassroots organisations and foster local giving to build stronger communities in the county.

The palace added, “Taking to the skies in 1987, Cornwall Air Ambulance was the first air ambulance in the UK and has since completed 32,000 missions, providing critical care to seriously sick and injured people across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.”

Queen Camilla’s visit came amid claims she was assaulted as a teenager.

The shocking claim was made in a new royal book, the Power and the Palace, written by veteran royal correspondent Valentine Low.

As per Valentine, the story was shared by the King Charles’ wife herself during her meeting with mayor Boris Johnson at the Clarence House in 2008, when he was planning to launch three rape crisis centers in London.

