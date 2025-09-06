Washington DC residents protest against Trump's troop deployment to the city

Demonstrators attend the "We Are All DC" march to protest against the National Guard troops, in Washington, DC, US, September 6, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Several thousand Washington DC residents on Saturday marched to demand US President Donald Trump end the deployment of National Guard troops patrolling the capital city's streets.

Protesters at the "We Are All DC" march, who included undocumented immigrants and supporters of Palestine, chanted slogans denouncing Trump and carried posters, some which read "Trump must go now," "Free DC" and "Resist Tyranny."

"I'm here to protest the occupation of DC," said Alex Laufer. "We're opposing the authoritarian regime, and we need to get the federal police and the National Guard off our streets."

Claiming that crime was blighting the city, Trump last month deployed the troops to "re-establish law, order, and public safety." Trump also placed the capital district's Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and sent federal law enforcement personnel, including members of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to police the city's streets.

But Justice Department data showed violent crime in 2024 hit a 30-year low in Washington, a self-governing federal district under the jurisdiction of the US Congress.

The National Guard serves as a militia that answers to the governors of the 50 states except when called into federal service. The DC National Guard reports directly to the president.

"What they're trying to do in DC is what they're trying to do with other dictatorships," said Casey, who declined to give his last name. "They're testing DC, and if people tolerate it enough, they're gonna do it to more and more areas. So we have to stop it while we still can."

More than 2,000 troops, including from six Republican-led states, are patrolling the city. It is unclear when their mission will end, though the Army this week extended orders for the DC National Guard through November 30.

Washington DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb on Thursday filed a lawsuit for courts to block the troop deployment, arguing that it was unconstitutional and violated multiple federal laws.

But some residents have welcomed the National Guard and called for the troops to be deployed in the less affluent parts of the city where crime is rampant. The National Guard has been mostly visible in downtown and tourist areas.

Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser has praised Trump's surge of federal law enforcement personnel into the city, but hoped that the National Guard's mission would end soon. Bowser said there had been a sharp decline in crime, including carjackings since the surge. The mayor this week signed an order requiring the city to coordinate with federal law enforcement.