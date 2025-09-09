 
Nepal lifts social media ban after protests leave 19 dead, minister says

Govt to pay relief for families of dead and provide free treatment for injured, says cabinet spokesperson

By
Reuters
|

September 09, 2025

Demonstrators shout slogans as they stand on a barricade during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 8.—Reuters
  • PM pins unrest on “selfish centres,” vows relief for victims’ families.
  • Free treatment to be given to the injured, Nepalese officials confirm.
  • Inquiry panel to report within 15 days on causes, future safeguards.

Nepal has lifted a social media ban following protests that resulted in the deaths of 19 people, a government minister said on Tuesday.

The government had rolled back the social media ban imposed last week, Cabinet spokesperson and Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said.

The decision came after 19 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the "Gen Z" protests on Monday against widespread corruption. The protests were triggered by the ban.

"We have withdrawn the shutdown of social media. They are working now," Gurung told Reuters.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said he was saddened by the incidents of violence due to the “infiltration from different selfish centres”.

The government would pay relief for the families of the dead and provide free treatment for the injured persons, he added.

“An investigation panel will be set up to find out the causes, assess losses and suggest measures within 15 days to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future,” Oli said in a late-night statement on Monday.

Organisers of the protests, which spread to other cities in the Himalayan country, have called them "demonstrations by Gen Z." They say the protests reflect young people's widespread frustration with the government's perceived lack of action to tackle corruption and boost economic opportunities.

The government last week decided to block access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, a decision that fuelled anger among the young.

Officials say the shutdown was for those social media platforms which had failed to register with the government, amid a crackdown on fake IDs, misinformation and hate speech.

