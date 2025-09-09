A look at Nepal's anti-corruption protests that prompted PM's resignation

Demonstrators gather as smoke rises from the Parliament complex following a fire set during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025.— Reuters

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, hours after the country lifted a social media ban that sparked deadly anti-corruption protests.

At least 19 people were killed as security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters on Monday.



Here is a look at what happened.

Why did protests break out?

The Nepalese government's decision to block access to several social media platforms that missed a deadline to register with the authorities was the spark for the demonstration.

When announcing the ban last week, the government said it was cracking down on misuse of the platforms, where some users with fake IDs were spreading hatred and rumours, committing cybercrime and disturbing social harmony.

How did the situation become violent?

Organisers of the protests, who have called them "demonstrations by Gen Z", said young people were also frustrated with what they perceived as the government's failure to tackle corruption and boost economic opportunities.

The protests— consisting mostly of young people—many wearing school or college uniforms, began in Kathmandu but quickly spread to other cities, and police were ordered to use water cannons, batons and rubber bullets to control the crowds.

Officials in the capital city said some of the protesters forced their way into the parliament complex—where the army was also deployed—set fire to an ambulance and hurled objects at security personnel.

Protesters said they were unarmed and security forces had fired indiscriminately.

How did the government respond?

The social media ban was lifted overnight, with all apps subsequently available to users in Nepal.

Oli resigned from his post on Tuesday, citing the "adverse situation" in the country and saying he was stepping down to facilitate a solution and help resolve the issue "politically in accordance with the constitution".

What is the situation on the ground?

Although protesters were still on the streets in some places, no violence or clashes were reported after Oli resigned from his post as security forces did not interfere to disperse crowds.

Flight services, however, remain impacted with Kathmandu airport, the Himalayan nation's main gateway, halting operations.

Nepal's army has urged restraint and a peaceful solution through political dialogue.

How have other countries reacted?

Nepal's neighbour India has expressed hope that all parties will exercise restraint and resolve issues through talks.

A joint statement by embassies of Australia, Finland, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain, Norway, Germany, and the US has similarly urged "maximum restraint" and protection of fundamental rights.