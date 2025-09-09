Ex-Nepal PM's wife burnt alive as protests turn violent: reports

Demonstrators gather as smoke rises from the Parliament complex following a fire set during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025.— Reuters

KATHMANDU: Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after sustaining fatal burn injuries when protesters allegedly set her home ablaze in Dallu, Kathmandu, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

According to family members, demonstrators forced Chitrakar inside the residence before igniting the fire. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Reports indicated she had suffered severe burns to multiple parts of her body, including her lungs.

The attack came as violent, Gen Z-led protests spread across Nepal for a second consecutive day, triggered by corruption allegations, unemployment, and the government’s social media ban.

Despite the ban being lifted late Monday, demonstrators continued torching buildings, leading to the closure of Kathmandu airport and prompting India to issue an advisory urging its nationals in Nepal to remain indoors.

Videos circulating online showed the Parliament building and residences of top political leaders, including President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and former premiers Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sher Bahadur Deuba, being set on fire.

Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel was also reportedly attacked, though the authenticity of some footage could not be independently verified.

At least 19 people were killed during rallies a day earlier, one of the deadliest crackdowns in years which fuelled public anger. Facing mounting pressure, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation, with aides confirming he stepped down after consultations with the Nepal Army Chief.

President Ramchandra Paudel, whose offices were also set on fire by mobs, pleaded for "all parties to exercise restraint, to not allow further damage".

The call was echoed by neighbouring India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the "stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us".

The United Nations rights chief, Volker Turk, said he was "appalled" by the violence and called for talks. Those appeals did not seem to be heeded.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the headquarters of a major publisher — the Kantipur Media Group — was burning, and called on "protesters not to target journalists".

The International Crisis Group called it a "major inflection point in the country's uneasy experience with democratic rule".

Kathmandu's airport remains open, but some flights were cancelled after smoke from fires affected visibility, airport spokesman Rinji Sherpa said.

— With additional input from AFP.