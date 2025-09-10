 
Geo News

Knife attacker wounds teacher, student in southern France

The victims are a 16-year-old student and a 52-year-old teacher

By
AFP
|

September 10, 2025

French police gather outside a local police station in Paris, France, October 11, 2016. — Reuters
French police gather outside a local police station in Paris, France, October 11, 2016. — Reuters

A knife attacker in the southern French city of Antibes wounded a teacher and a student at a horticultural college Wednesday, police said, the latest attack to hit an educational establishment in the country.

The victims are a 16-year-old student and a 52-year-old teacher, who was seriously injured, officials said, adding their lives were not in danger.

"Thank you to the national and municipal police, as well as the fire brigade, for their rapid response and exemplary commitment in this extremely tense situation, symbolic of the tragic rise in violence in our country," Eric Pauget, a lawmaker who represents Antibes, posted on X.

France has seen several knife attacks on teachers and students in recent years.

Last week, a teacher was wounded by a colleague who stabbed him twice during an altercation in the staff room of a high school in Martigues, northwest of the southern port city of Marseille.

In June, a 14-year-old secondary school student stabbed to death a 31-year-old teaching assistant in the eastern town of Nogent.

In April, a student killed a 15-year-old girl and wounded three other people at a college in the western city of Nantes.

In March, police began carrying out random searches for concealed weapons in and around schools.

Contacted by AFP, the education ministry did not immediately comment.

A look at Nepal's anti-corruption protests that prompted PM's resignation
A look at Nepal's anti-corruption protests that prompted PM's resignation
At least nine pig heads left outside mosques in Paris region: police
At least nine pig heads left outside mosques in Paris region: police
Nepal PM Oli quits as anti-corruption protests spiral
Nepal PM Oli quits as anti-corruption protests spiral
August 'third-hottest month globally' on record
August 'third-hottest month globally' on record
Calls grow to shift UN General Assembly session from New York to Geneva
Calls grow to shift UN General Assembly session from New York to Geneva
Afghan quake survivors refuse to return home, fearing deadly landslides
Afghan quake survivors refuse to return home, fearing deadly landslides
Is SCO transforming into a new military-economic bloc?
Is SCO transforming into a new military-economic bloc?
Nepal lifts social media ban after protests leave 19 dead, says minister
Nepal lifts social media ban after protests leave 19 dead, says minister