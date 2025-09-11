Conservative Trump ally Charlie Kirk 'hit' after shots fired at Utah Valley University

Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk speaks on the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, US, January 20, 2025.—Reuters

Videos show him recoiling, blood visible on his neck.

University confirms a suspect has been arrested.

Trump slams “dastardly” attack, urges prayers for Kirk.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot on Thursday at an event at Utah Valley University (UVU), an NBC News reporter said on social media, citing a university spokesperson.

The spokesperson told NBC News that Kirk was giving a presentation when shots were fired and "to the best of our knowledge, he was hit and taken with his security team away from the premises."

Reacting to the incident, US President Donald Trump condemned the “dastardly” attack on Charlie Kirk and urged people to pray for his recovery.

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom," Trump wrote on Truth Social.





According to NBC News, shots were fired at an event for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, near Provo, the school said.

"His security team quickly took Kirk away," the news outlet reported.

"Videos shared online show him flinching as a gunshot rang out, with blood seen coming from his neck."

The NBC quoted the university as saying that a suspect has been arrested.

It's a developing story and is being updated with more details.