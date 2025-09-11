FBR's transformation plan to boost tax-to-GDP ratio from 10.24% to 18%

A representational image showing the FBR logo. — FBR website/File

ISLAMABAD: Briefing the business leaders, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has unveiled its transformation plan aimed at boosting Pakistan's tax-to-GDP ratio from the current 10.24% to 18% over the medium term, The News reported on Thursday.

According to the plan, FBR's contribution will rise to 14%, provincial revenues by 3%, and the petroleum levy by 1%, raising the total to 18%.

Officials highlighted that there is a significant gap in major taxes, which the FBR intends to plug through digitisation and improved processes.

The meeting was chaired by FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood and attended by representatives of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), Pakistan Business Council (PBC), and other leading business groups.

Member Inland Revenue Operations Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar gave a detailed presentation on the implementation of the transformation plan, which was approved by the prime minister in October 2024.

Participants were briefed on reforms focusing on three key areas — people, technology, and processes. The capacity of the institution is being enhanced by hiring around 1,600 auditors to strengthen audit capacity.

Newly inducted officers will be trained at top universities to bring human resources in line with leading corporate organisations.

Appointments are being made on the basis of integrity, with officers evaluated through a reward and rating system and offered a performance-based incentive package.

Participants were given demonstrations of technology-based solutions in various sectors. They were informed that the reforms have already raised FBR's tax-to-GDP ratio from 8.8% in 2023-24 to 10.24% in 2024-25.

Initiatives such as Faceless Customs Appraisement, though still in its early phase, have increased revenue per GD by 17.3% and improved customs efficiency at ports, reducing dwell time and demurrages.

Enforcement measures have also generated eight times more revenue in 2024-25 compared to the previous year.

Chairman Langrial said that taxpayer facilitation remains a priority, with a new facilitation division established at Karachi LTO where senior officers will personally attend to taxpayers' concerns.

He also suggested forming a joint committee comprising representatives of the PBC, OICCI and FBR to resolve issues related to valuation rulings and other matters.