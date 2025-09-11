Denise Richards' return to 'RHOBH' sparks fury among castmates

Denise Richards' comeback to 'RHOBH' causes tension

Denise Richards has left her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates with her return to film the upcoming season as her bitter divorce from Aaron Phypers takes centre stage.

Radar Online reported that the 54-year-old American actress has returned to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but some of her castmates are outraged over her audacity to be back on the show, as she is stealing the spotlight with her divorce from Phypers.

Richards grabbed the attention while shooting with costars Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke at Madre in Los Angeles on August 2.

The insider stated, "People like Sutton and Erika are going along with it on the surface – they came out in support of Denise in her divorce – but behind the scenes they're griping, too.”

"They all find it annoying that Denise is throwing herself around and bringing in all the drama again while trying to be queen bee,” they added.

However, show bosses are elated to take advantage of the “shocking dirt” the Wild Things star and her husband are throwing at each other to boost the show’s ratings.

Richards claimed Phypers is “a violent beater” while he said she is “a cheater, boozer and Vicodin junkie and got a black eye when she fell on the stairs drunk.”

"The stories were so lurid that bosses just had to get her back on. The show calls for these big heavy storylines – it needs to be edgy. RHOBH may be the most watched of the Housewives shows, but the fact remains the ratings are still down and the whole franchise is sliding off a cliff,” the insider quipped.

"Producers are desperate to save it, and Denise's drama with Aaron proved too irresistible to pass up,” but “most of the Beverly Hills gals aren't happy about it.”

"Denise burned a lot of bridges the last time she was on, and the ladies thought she was too much drama and a pain in the butt, not to mention self-serving and whiny. Now here she is stealing all the headlines again,” the source stated.