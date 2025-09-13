PIA halts Canada flights operations for aircraft maintenance

A PIA aircraft pictured up close on a runway. — AFP/File

Canada flight operations suspended for three weeks.

Airline cites maintenance of Boeing 777 aircraft.

Maintenance cycle mandatory once every ten years: airline.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended its flight operations to Canada due to scheduled maintenance of its long-range aircraft.

According to the national flag carrier spokesperson, the decision was taken to carry out mandatory technical inspections and parts replacement of its Boeing 777 long-range aircraft, which are capable of flying up to 17 hours non-stop across the Atlantic.

Both aircraft will undergo a three-week maintenance programme, a process required once every 10 years, the spokesperson said.

The airline said the step is aimed at ensuring the fleet’s readiness ahead of the expected rise in passenger traffic next month.

“This maintenance will ensure the aircraft are fully prepared for the expected passenger rush next month,” he said.

PIA has apologised to passengers for the inconvenience, stressing that passenger safety and aircraft fitness remain its top priorities.