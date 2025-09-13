WATCH: Old fiery schoolboy speech goes viral amid recent regime change in Nepal

Head boy, Ora, is delivering speech in school's annual function in March 2025— screenshot X.

An old video of a Nepali schoolboy’s fiery speech against corruption and unemployment has resurfaced online, gaining fresh attention amid ongoing unrest in the country.

The clip features Ora, a young student, passionately calling for a stronger nation to secure the youth’s future. The clip was reportedly recorded six months ago in an annual school function, in which head boy Ora highlighted the deteriorating situation in the country caused by corruption, unemployment, and other problems posed by authorities.

“Nepal, our mother, this country gave us birth, nurtured us. But what did it ask in return? Just our honesty, our hard work, our contribution,” he said, highlighting, “what are we doing? We are bound by the chains of unemployment, fleeing abroad in search of opportunities, and we are trapped by the selfish games of the political parties. Youth, rise, if we do not raise our voices, who will?”

“We are the fire that burns away the darkness, we are the storm that will sweep away the injustice and bring prosperity. Nepal is ours, and its future is in our hands.”

The video went viral on social media when Nepal was experiencing a Gen Z revolution after demonstrations that erupted on social media led to the forced resignation of former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and led to the fall of his government last week.

Last week, Oli's government imposed a social media ban, blocking access to several online platforms after it said the platforms had failed to register themselves with the government.

Critics said it was an attempt to throttle free speech, a charge the government denies, citing misuse of social media to spread disinformation and commit fraud, among other concerns.