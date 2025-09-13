 
Geo News

WATCH: Old fiery schoolboy speech goes viral amid recent regime change in Nepal

His words, once spoken in school auditorium, now being echoed on streets by protesters

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Head boy, Ora, is delivering speech in schools annual function in March 2025— screenshot X.
Head boy, Ora, is delivering speech in school's annual function in March 2025— screenshot X.

An old video of a Nepali schoolboy’s fiery speech against corruption and unemployment has resurfaced online, gaining fresh attention amid ongoing unrest in the country.

The clip features Ora, a young student, passionately calling for a stronger nation to secure the youth’s future. The clip was reportedly recorded six months ago in an annual school function, in which head boy Ora highlighted the deteriorating situation in the country caused by corruption, unemployment, and other problems posed by authorities.

“Nepal, our mother, this country gave us birth, nurtured us. But what did it ask in return? Just our honesty, our hard work, our contribution,” he said, highlighting, “what are we doing? We are bound by the chains of unemployment, fleeing abroad in search of opportunities, and we are trapped by the selfish games of the political parties. Youth, rise, if we do not raise our voices, who will?”

“We are the fire that burns away the darkness, we are the storm that will sweep away the injustice and bring prosperity. Nepal is ours, and its future is in our hands.”

The video went viral on social media when Nepal was experiencing a Gen Z revolution after demonstrations that erupted on social media led to the forced resignation of former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and led to the fall of his government last week.

Last week, Oli's government imposed a social media ban, blocking access to several online platforms after it said the platforms had failed to register themselves with the government.

Critics said it was an attempt to throttle free speech, a charge the government denies, citing misuse of social media to spread disinformation and commit fraud, among other concerns.

Mamdani vows to order Netanyahu's arrest if elected NYC mayor
Mamdani vows to order Netanyahu's arrest if elected NYC mayor
Nepal sets March elections after naming interim prime minister
Nepal sets March elections after naming interim prime minister
Nato to beef up defence of Europe's eastern flank after Poland shot down drones
Nato to beef up defence of Europe's eastern flank after Poland shot down drones
Who is Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination?
Who is Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination?
Former chief justice Karki named Nepal's first female leader after unrest
Former chief justice Karki named Nepal's first female leader after unrest
Utah man suspected in Charlie Kirk murder taken into custody
Utah man suspected in Charlie Kirk murder taken into custody
Indian man beheaded by co-worker over minor dispute in Dallas
Indian man beheaded by co-worker over minor dispute in Dallas
Video released of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing as manhunt enters day three video
Video released of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing as manhunt enters day three