Doctor found in ‘compromising position' while patient was under anaesthetic, tribunal told

LONDON: Married Pakistani Doctor Dr Suhail Anjum had intercourse with a nurse in an operating theatre while a patient was under anaesthetic, a medical tribunal has heard.

Dr Anjum, 44, and the unnamed nurse were caught in a “compromising position” by a “shocked” colleague at Tameside Hospital who walked in on the pair.

The consultant anaesthetist had asked another nursing colleague to monitor the male patient halfway through the procedure for him to take a comfort break.

Instead, Dr Anjum went to another operating theatre at the hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, where he had sex with "nurse C".

Andrew Molloy, representing the General Medical Council (GMC) said Dr Anjum was the anaesthetist for five cases in theatre five on September 16, 2013 and left the room during the third case.

He said, shortly after, "nurse NT" entered theatre eight and “encountered Dr Anjum and nurse C in a compromising position”.

Mr Molloy said: “She described seeing nurse C with her trousers around her knee area with her underwear on display and Dr Anjum was in the process of tying up the cord of his trousers.

“Nurse NT was shocked and quickly walked through the theatre to the exit doors. Dr Anjum returned to theatre five and was gone for about eight minutes before his return.

“It is right to say that no harm came to the patient when Dr Anjum was absent from the theatre and the procedure went on without further incident.”

He said nurse NT went on to report the matter to her line manager.

Before the case was opened by the GMC, Dr Anjum said he did not dispute the facts of the case and admitted engaging in sexual activity with nurse C and that he knew she was “likely to be nearby” when he left his patient.

He also admitted his actions had the potential to put his patient at risk.

Dr Anjum told the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing he left Tameside hospital in February 2024 and had since moved back to his native Pakistan.

But he said he wanted to resume his career in the UK and promised there would never be a repeat of a “one-off error of judgment”.

Giving evidence, Dr Anjum said: “It was quite shameful, to say the least. I only have myself to blame. I let down everybody, not just my patient and myself but the trust and how it would look."

The doctor said: “I let down my colleagues who gave me a lot of respect.”

He said it was “unfair” to ask the anaesthetic nurse to cover for him and he had also put nurse NT in an “awkward position”.

He went on: “But, most importantly the patient. If my doctor had gone away without telling me… this breaks me to pieces every day when I think about it.

“I have always set very high standards for myself because the job is my passion. I don’t know how and why it happened but I wish I could reverse it. I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved and I want the opportunity to put this right,” he added.

Dr Anjum said the incident took place during a “stressful time” for his family following the birth of his youngest child in January 2023.

He said: “Our daughter was born premature, with a very, very low birth weight.

“My wife had a very traumatic delivery, it was quite a stressful experience. We failed to connect as a couple during that time.

“It took a toll on my personal life, my mental health and wellbeing, and my work at the hospital.”

The hearing in Manchester continued on Friday when the panel heard submissions on whether Dr Anjum’s fitness to practise is impaired because of misconduct. A decision will be made in few weeks.