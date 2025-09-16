 
Geo News

US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions

New Iran-related sanctions target multiple individuals and entities

By
Reuters
|

September 16, 2025

Irans and US flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken on January 27, 2022. —Reuters
Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken on January 27, 2022. —Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US has issued a fresh round Iran-related sanctions targeting individuals and entities that Washington says finance Tehran's military, including some in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Those targeted have helped coordinate funds transfers, including from the sale of Iranian oil, that benefit Iran's military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC)- Quds Force and its Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), Treasury said.

"Iranian 'shadow banking' networks like these—run by trusted illicit financial facilitators—abuse the international financial system, and evade sanctions by laundering money through overseas front companies and cryptocurrency," it said in a statement.

US sanctions generally prohibit American individuals and companies from engaging in any business transactions with those targeted.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

Suspected gunman Tyler Robinson wrote note threatening Kirk, says FBI director
Suspected gunman Tyler Robinson wrote note threatening Kirk, says FBI director
Indian top court suspends parts of controversial Muslim property law
Indian top court suspends parts of controversial Muslim property law
Trump vows tougher action, dispatches National Guard to Memphis
Trump vows tougher action, dispatches National Guard to Memphis
US strikes another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three
US strikes another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three
Arab-Islamic summit presses for sanctions, reassessment of relations with Israel
Arab-Islamic summit presses for sanctions, reassessment of relations with Israel
Pakistani doctor who abandoned patient mid-surgery 'at low risk of repeating misconduct'
Pakistani doctor who abandoned patient mid-surgery 'at low risk of repeating misconduct'
Trump blasts governor for backing Mamdani in New York race
Trump blasts governor for backing Mamdani in New York race
PM condemns 'Unite the Kingdom' rally that 'sent shiver' through communities
PM condemns 'Unite the Kingdom' rally that 'sent shiver' through communities