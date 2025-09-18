Trump says trying to 'get back' Bagram airbase from Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump Tower in New York City, US, September 26, 2024. — Reuters

CHEQUERS: President Donald Trump said Thursday he was working to "get back" Bagram airbase, which the United States gave up control of after the 2021 Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"We're trying to get it back, by the way, that could be a little breaking news. We're trying to get it back because they need things from us. We want that base back," Trump said at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.