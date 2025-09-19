Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi reflects on strengthened Pakistan-UAE relations at farewell reception

Dr Zafar Tahir presents a commemorative shield to Pakistan's UAE Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi for his exceptional diplomatic services. — Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistan's top envoy to the UAE, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, expressed his deep satisfaction with the significant growth in trade and tourism between Pakistan and the UAE during his tenure.

"As a diplomat, my mission has always been to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of trade and tourism, and I am proud to see the strides we have made in strengthening these ties," he stated during his farewell reception at a local hotel in Dubai on Wednesday.

The farewell event was hosted by Vista Maritime Travel and Tourism, led by Dr Zafar Tahir and Dr Fatima Khalid, as a tribute to Ambassador Tirmizi's exceptional diplomatic and social services.

Dr Zafar Tahir commended the Ambassador's significant role in fostering closer relations between the two nations, stating, "Ambassador Tirmizi's efforts have been pivotal in advancing Pakistan-UAE relations, especially in tourism and trade. His work in facilitating direct flights to Skardu has opened doors for Pakistani tourism and created new opportunities for Arab travellers to explore Pakistan’s beauty".

Dr Fatima Khalid also paid tribute to Ambassador Tirmizi, saying, "This event is our way of acknowledging his remarkable achievements. His dedication has made a lasting impact on both the diplomatic and cultural landscape of the UAE, and we are honoured to have had him represent Pakistan here".

In his speech, Ambassador Tirmizi reflected on his time in the UAE, stating, "The three years I have spent in this beautiful country have been some of the most rewarding of my life. My wife and I will always consider Dubai and Abu Dhabi as our second home".

He continued, "While I am about to embark on a new diplomatic mission in Moscow, I will carry the fond memories of this place with me always."

A poignant moment of the evening occurred when Dr Zafar Tahir presented Ambassador Tirmizi with a commemorative shield, recognising his tireless work in strengthening UAE-Pakistan relations.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of guests, including Pakistani Consul General Hussein Mohammad, various diplomatic officials, members of both the Emirati and Pakistani business communities, and close friends of the ambassador.

The reception was a heartfelt celebration of the lasting bonds Ambassador Tirmizi has cultivated during his tenure in the UAE.

As the evening drew to a close, Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his gratitude to all present, saying, "I am deeply touched by your kindness and support. Please keep me in your prayers as I embark on this new chapter of my diplomatic journey".