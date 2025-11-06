PM Shehbaz assures MQM-P of local govt reforms under 27th Constitutional Amendment

MQM-Pakistan delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on November 6, 2025. — APP

MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool meets premier.

Delegation also includes Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar.

DPM Dar, Khawaja Asif, Atta Tarar also attend meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of supporting its proposed amendments to the local government law in the 27th Amendment.

The development came as the MQM-P delegation comprising Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, and others called on the premier at the PM House in Islamabad on Thursday.

The MQM-P delegation also included Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, National Assembly members Dr Farooq Sattar, Javed Hanif Khan, Syed Aminul Haque, and Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also attended the meeting. Advisor to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah, was present in the meeting.

According to a MQM-P spokesperson, the prime minister assured the delegation that the government would include the party’s proposed bill, related to Article 140-A of the Constitution, in the upcoming 27th Constitutional Amendment.

PML-N's efforts to amend the law came to light on November 3, when Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed that the ruling party had sought their support in introducing the amendment.

Bilawal said that the proposed amendment, in addition to amending Article 243, included the establishment of a Constitutional Court and certain changes to the National Finance Commission Award.

A day later, DPM Dar said that the government was also working to take on board other allies, including MQM-P, the Awami National Party, and the Balochistan Awami Party.

While the PPP has reportedly agreed to most of the proposed changes, it has expressed reservations about the suggested amendment concerning the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, according to The News report. Party sources said the PPP is not willing to support any move that could affect the constitutional protection of provincial shares in national resources, the report added.

Bilawal Bhutto was the first one to disclose about the 27th constitutional amendment and said the proposed changes include the establishment of constitutional courts, restoration of executive magistrates, transfer of judges, changes to Article 243 (relating to the command of the armed forces), and bringing back education and population planning to the federal list.

A session of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) has been summoned today at Bilawal House, Karachi, after President Zardari’s return from Doha, to finalise the party’s position on the matter.

Meanwhile, government sources said the leadership has directed dozens of treasury MNAs and senators currently abroad to return immediately. Most have already reached Islamabad, while the remaining few are expected to arrive today, as the government gears up for what it hopes will be smooth sailing of the proposed amendment through parliament.

Talking to Geo News exclusively on Wednesday in Islamabad, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said consultations were underway for amendments to the law that governs armed forces.

“Consultations on amending Article 243 are ongoing [...] defence requirements have changed,” the minister told .

The Constitution’s Article 243 states, “The Federal Government shall have control and command of the Armed Forces” and “the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces shall vest in the President”, among other things.

“This entire process will be carried out through mutual consultation,” said the defence minister.