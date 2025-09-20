US discussing return to Bagram base for counterterror ops with Taliban: WSJ

September 20, 2025
The United States is in discussions with the Taliban about re-establishing a small US military presence at Afghanistan's Bagram air base as a launch point for counterterrorism operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.
The Journal, citing a US official, also reported that the talks, headed by Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler, include a potential prisoner exchange, a possible economic deal, and a security component.
This is a developig story and is being updated with more details.