US discussing return to Bagram base for counterterror ops with Taliban: WSJ

The Journal, citing a US official, said talks led by Adam Boehler cover a prisoner swap, economic, security deal

By
Reuters
|

September 20, 2025

Parked vehicles are seen in Bagram US air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan, July 5, 2021.— Reuters
The United States is in discussions with the Taliban about re-establishing a small US military presence at Afghanistan's Bagram air base as a launch point for counterterrorism operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The Journal, citing a US official, also reported that the talks, headed by Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler, include a potential prisoner exchange, a possible economic deal, and a security component.

This is a developig story and is being updated with more details.

