Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria over treatment of Christians

Trump warns of “guns-a-blazing” strike to “fully wipe out” militants.

Says goal is to target “terrorists committing horrible atrocities.”

Instructs “Department of War” to prepare for possible action.



US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has asked the Defence Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria if the Nigerian government "continues to allow the killing of Christians."

The US government will also immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said the US may "very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the ... Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

"I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!" he further wrote in the post.



