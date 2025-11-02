 
Geo News

Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria over treatment of Christians

US govt will also immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, US president says in Truth Social post

By
Reuters
|

November 02, 2025

US President Donald Trump speaks at an event in this undated photo. — Reuters/File
US President Donald Trump speaks at an event in this undated photo. — Reuters/File

  • Trump warns of “guns-a-blazing” strike to “fully wipe out” militants.
  • Says goal is to target “terrorists committing horrible atrocities.”
  • Instructs “Department of War” to prepare for possible action.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has asked the Defence Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria if the Nigerian government "continues to allow the killing of Christians."

Advertisement

The US government will also immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said the US may "very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the ... Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

"I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!" he further wrote in the post.

This is a developing story and is being updated with additional information

Advertisement
Canada's Carney says he apologised to Trump over Reagan ad
Canada's Carney says he apologised to Trump over Reagan ad
As guns fall silent, Gazans find newly reopened banks with no cash
As guns fall silent, Gazans find newly reopened banks with no cash
Unexploded bombs sow fear among Gazans under fragile truce
Unexploded bombs sow fear among Gazans under fragile truce
Men shot by hundreds, disappeared after ‘Sudanese city falls to paramilitaries'
Men shot by hundreds, disappeared after ‘Sudanese city falls to paramilitaries'
'Potential terrorist attack' thwarted in Michigan: FBI chief
'Potential terrorist attack' thwarted in Michigan: FBI chief
White House tightens journalists' access around senior communications aides
White House tightens journalists' access around senior communications aides
Louvre to get anti-ramming barriers by year end: minister
Louvre to get anti-ramming barriers by year end: minister
Camels replace cows as Kenya battles drought
Camels replace cows as Kenya battles drought