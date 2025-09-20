 
Cyberattack disrupts operations at European airports including Heathrow, Brussels

Attack renders automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures

By
Reuters
|

September 20, 2025

The logo of Brussels international airport is seen outside the terminal in Zaventem, Belgium March 31, 2025. — Reuters
BRUSSELS: A cyberattack at a service provider for check-in and boarding systems has disrupted operations at several major European airports, including London's Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin, causing flight delays and cancellations on Saturday.

Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers, London's Heathrow Airport said on Saturday, having warned of delays.

RTX, Collins Aerospace's parent, was not immediately available for comment outside of US business hours.

The attack has rendered automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures, Brussels Airport said on its website.

"This has a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights...The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

Passengers with a flight scheduled for Saturday were advised by the affected airports to confirm their travel with airlines before heading to the airport.

"Due to a technical issue at a system provider operating across Europe, there are longer waiting times at check-in. We are working on a quick solution," Berlin Airport said in a banner on its website.

Frankfurt Airport, Germany's largest, was not affected, a spokesperson said. An official from the operations control centre at Zurich Airport also said it had not been impacted.

