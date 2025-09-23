At UNGA, Trump calls for immediate end to Gaza war

US President Donald Trump addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 23, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Washington would continue playing its role in promoting peace worldwide.



Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, the US president said that recognition of a Palestinian state would be too great a reward for Hamas, repeating his call for the release of hostages, dead or alive.

Trump called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza.

“Those who supported peace should united in demanding the release of the hostages, he added.

"As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognise the Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas," he said.

During his address, Trump pledged that his administration will lead an international effort to enforce a biological weapons convention by pioneering an AI verification system

"I'm ... calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons once and for all," he said.

Trump said that Iran can never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

"My position is very simple: The world's number one sponsor of terror cannot be allowed to possess the most dangerous weapon," Trump added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.