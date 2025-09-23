WATCH: 'Shaheen' drones used to extinguish fire in Dubai

Dubai Civil Defense deploys ‘Shaheen’ drones to combat the fire in a building in Al Barsha, on September 23, 2025. — X@DXBMediaOffice

DUBAI: In the densely populated Al Barsha area of Dubai, a fire suddenly broke out in a residential building on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the Dubai Civil Defence responded swiftly, and with the help of the advanced “Shaheen Drones”, the blaze was quickly brought under control.

According to officials, emergency teams arrived at the scene within six minutes of receiving the report, and the drones immediately helped extinguish the fire.

Residents were safely evacuated, and fortunately, there were no casualties.

Dubai authorities said: “The rapid and effective action of the Shaheen Drones, using water and foam, saved precious lives and prevented the fire from spreading.”

The Dubai Civil Defence confirmed that the Shaheen Drones are specially designed to combat fires in buildings up to 200 metres tall, with each drone carrying 1,200 litres of water and firefighting foam, allowing for fast and efficient firefighting operations.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced that by 2028, the use of drones for firefighting is expected to increase twenty-fold, and in the future, 70% of fire emergency decisions will be supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI).