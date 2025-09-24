PIA secures UK TCO certification, eyes resumption of flights next month

View of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, taken through a glass panel, at Islamabad International Airport, October 3, 2023. — Reuters

PIA clears key UK hurdle for operations.

Airline to operate cargo flights from three cities.

Ban followed Karachi crash, licence scandal.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Wednesday that it has received Third Country Operator (TCO) certification from UK authorities, paving the way for the resumption of operations to Britain as early as next month.

The airline shared the update on its official X account, confirming plans to restart UK flights and thanking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the Ministry of Defence, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), and other affiliated institutions for their support.

Meanwhile, a letter issued by the UK Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed permanent approval for PIA to operate cargo flights from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi to Britain. The designations under the UK’s ACC3 aviation security framework are valid until August 2030.

The letter, addressed to PIA CEO AVM Mohammad Amir Hayyat, noted that EDS machines will no longer be required for screening UK-bound cargo from Islamabad and Lahore.

However, it added that British authorities retain the right to conduct sudden inspections of PIA’s procedures with little or no notice.

The UK and European aviation authorities banned PIA from operating flights in July 2020 following the “fake pilot licence scandal”.

In 2021, Pakistan was placed on the UK’s Air Safety List due to serious safety concerns. Since then, Pakistani and British aviation regulators have worked closely to address the deficiencies.

In July 2025, the UK’s Air Safety Committee announced Pakistan’s removal from the Air Safety List, clearing the way for its airlines to apply again for flight permissions. The committee noted the decision followed sustained technical cooperation with the PCAA and a thorough review of safety oversight standards.

At the time, PIA's spokesperson said the airline was finalising preparations to resume UK flights "in the shortest possible time" and had submitted its proposed schedule.

PIA had previously estimated an annual revenue loss of around Rs40 billion ($144 million) due to the ban. The airline has long considered UK routes, including London, Manchester, and Birmingham, among its most profitable, and holds sought-after landing slots at London's Heathrow Airport.

While several private Pakistani airlines operate domestically and on regional routes, primarily to the Middle East, PIA has historically been the only carrier to operate long-haul flights to Britain and the European Union.

The move will facilitate an estimated 1.6 million people of Pakistani origin living in the UK, as well as support trade ties between the two countries.

Last year, the European Union (EU) lifted the ban on PIA and other operators from flying to different European destinations.

Following the removal of the ban, PIA operated its first direct flight from Islamabad to Paris this year in January.