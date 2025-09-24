Multiple people wounded, one killed at Dallas ICE field office, officials say

The badge of ICE Field Office Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations in Hawthorne, California, US. — Reuters/File

Multiple people were wounded and one was killed in a shooting on Wednesday at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas, and the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, federal officials said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the office in northwest Dallas at about 7:30am local time, local media reported.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in an X post that there were multiple injuries and fatalities and the shooter was dead.

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families," US Vice President JD Vance wrote on X, replying to Noem.

The field office is where people are processed and where agents decide whether to release individuals or hold them, according to ICE.

The victims were being led into the building to be processed and repatriated, Fox News reported, citing Dallas police Department sources.

Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect is deceased, the Dallas Police Department said on X.

Footage from local news showed heavy law enforcement response around the facility.

The shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby building, local ABC affiliate WFAA reported, citing sources.

"Preliminary information is a possible sniper," ICE acting Director Todd Lyons told CNN.

Some media accounts said at least some of the victims were in critical condition.

Dallas police responded to Reuters inquiries and a spokesman said "This is an active scene and information is limited."