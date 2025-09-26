 
PSX hits all-time high, breaching 160,000-mark

Benchmark KSE-100 Index is currently trading at 160,647.05 points, up 1,366.96 points, or 0.86%

Business Desk
September 26, 2025

broker talks on phone as he looks at an index board showing the latest share prices at the PSX in Karachi on February 10, 2023. — AFP

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday as the KSE-100 Index reached a new all-time high of 160,465.43 points in intraday trading.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index is currently trading at 160,647.05 points, up 1,366.96 points, or 0.86%, from the previous close of 159,280.09. 

Analysts attributed the surge to strong liquidity inflows, backed by improved geopolitical outlook and signs of domestic macroeconomic stability. 

"The economy is moving in the right direction, which is supporting investor confidence," AAH Soomro, an independent investment and economic analyst, said.

However, he also advised caution, highlighting the need to evaluate the sharp upward trend. "While the rally reflects positive sentiment, unidirectional market movements often call for healthy corrections."

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

