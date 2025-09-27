 
Geo News

Dubai airport unveils world's first AI-powered smart corridor for rapid immigration

Advanced system allows up to 10 travellers to pass through simultaneously

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

September 27, 2025

People queue at the check-in counter at the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. — Reuters
People queue at the check-in counter at the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. — Reuters 

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport has launched the world’s first AI-powered Smart Red Carpet Corridor, enabling passengers to complete immigration formalities within seconds.

The advanced system eliminates the need for passports or boarding passes, allowing up to 10 travellers to pass through simultaneously. Currently available at Terminal 3’s Business Class Departure Hall, the facility is expected to revolutionise the passenger experience.

Authorities say the Smart Corridor is particularly beneficial for families, as it saves time while making immigration smoother and more efficient.

According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai: “The Smart Red Carpet Corridor is a groundbreaking service that completes immigration procedures in just seconds. There are plans to expand this facility across all terminals in the future. Our goal is to enhance Dubai Airport with more digital services.”

The initiative underscores Dubai’s commitment to positioning itself among the world’s leading destinations by harnessing digital technology and artificial intelligence to improve travel convenience.

