Afghanistan announces release of detained US citizen

Afghanistan’s Taliban government announced the release of a detained American citizen on Sunday, a week after an elderly British couple were also released by the authorities.

In a statement, the ministry identified the detainee as Amir Amiri and said he had been handed over to Adam Boehler, Washington’s special envoy on hostages.

Boehler made a rare visit to Kabul earlier this month to discuss the possibility of a prisoner exchange with the Taliban government.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan released an American citizen named Amir Amiri from prison today," the Afghanistan's defense ministry said on X.

"The Afghan government does not view the issues of citizens from a political angle and makes it clear that ways can be found to resolve issues through diplomacy."

Little is known about Amiri’s case, as it has not been widely reported.

Britons Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbie, 76, were released from a Kabul prison on September 20 after almost eight months in detention.

Qatar helped to mediate both releases, according to the Taliban government.