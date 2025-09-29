Michigan church shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 9 injured, say police

[2/3] Smoke rises as emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting which took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to police, in Grand Blanc, Michigan, US, September 28, 2025.—Reuters

Shooter drove vehicle into church, fired assault-style weapon.

Suspect died in gunfire exchange with police officers.

Authorities expect more victims in church ruins.

A man drove his vehicle through the front doors of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shot at least 10 people, killing one of them, local police said on Sunday.

The shooter got out of his vehicle, firing an assault-style weapon, Grand Blanc Chief of Police William Renye said. He added that hundreds of people were in the church, which was set on fire when the vehicle smashed into it.

Smoke billowed from the building as firefighters sprayed the blaze with water while fire trucks and emergency vehicles were parked nearby, footage on social media showed.

Authorities believe they will find additional victims in the ruins, the chief said.

Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect, who died at the scene in an exchange of gunfire with two officers who rushed to the church, the chief said.

Renye described him as a 40-year-old man from Burton, Michigan.

Further details were not immediately available.

“My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement posted to social media. "Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable," she said.

National officials, including US Attorney General Pam Bondi and US President Donald Trump, posted that they had been briefed on the shooting.

"Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling," Bondi posted on X.

Trump, in a statement on Truth Social, said that the shooting "appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America" and said the FBI was on the scene. "THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!"

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is informally known as the Mormons.

Grand Blanc, a town of 7,700 people, is about 60 miles (97 km) northwest of Detroit.