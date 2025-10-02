Gulf-wide rail network to launch by late 2030

Officials inspect a model train. — Abu Dhabi Media

ABU DHABI: Passengers will be able to travel by train across the Gulf without stopping at borders by December 2030, UAE official media reported, citing senior officials at the Global Rail Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The 2,120km GCC railway will link all six member states, running from Kuwait to Oman. The route will pass through Saudi Arabia, connect to Bahrain and Qatar, and traverse the UAE’s Etihad Rail before reaching Muscat, Oman.

Nasser Al Qahtani, interoperability director at the GCC Railways Authority, said work was advancing across member states, with the deadline set by the GCC ministerial council firmly on track.

“Border stopping is not on the map. Immigration will be cleared before boarding, just like international air travel,” he explained.

Construction has already commenced on the Hafeet Rail project — the UAE-Oman line is expected to open within three years. The 303km line is designed to enhance passenger movement and strengthen freight connectivity between the two countries.

Progress is evident, with over 21 bridges under construction, two tunnels initiated, and more than two million safe work hours recorded.

Officials said the passenger experience would mirror air travel, with passport checks completed at departure and arrival points. Hafeet Rail is also prioritising freight, with a single 15,000-tonne train expected to replace around 130 lorries.

The long-term objective, officials stressed, is not only to improve trade and transport within the GCC but also to ultimately connect the Gulf by rail to international networks.