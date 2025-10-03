Mullally named as first female Archbishop to lead Church of England

Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Sarah Mullally poses inside Canterbury Cathedral, in Canterbury, Britain, October 3, 2025. — Reuters

Sarah Mullally was named on Friday as the first female head of the Church of England, but her appointment as Archbishop of Canterbury immediately drew criticism from conservative Anglicans, mainly based in Africa, who oppose women bishops.

Mullally will also become the ceremonial head of 85 million Anglicans worldwide and, like her predecessors, faces a tough challenge in bridging the divide between conservatives and generally more liberal Christians in the West.

Making her first address in Canterbury Cathedral, the 63-year-old former career nurse condemned the sexual abuse scandals and safeguarding issues that have dogged the Church and also antisemitism following an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday, which killed two men.

New archbishop has supported liberal causes

GAFCON, a grouping of conservative Anglican churches globally, immediately criticised Mullally's appointment, saying it showed that the English arm of the Church had "relinquished its authority to lead".

Addressing those who might object to her appointment, Mullally said: "I intend to be a shepherd who enables everyone's ministry and vocation to flourish, whatever our tradition."

Reforms introduced 11 years ago have made it possible for a woman to become Archbishop of Canterbury, an office that dates back more than 1,400 years. It is also one of the last British institutions to have been run until now only by men.

Bishop of London since 2018, she has previously championed several liberal causes within the Church.

In her address, Mullally spoke of the difficulties of an age which "craves certainty and tribalism" and a country which is wrestling with complex moral and political questions around migration and communities feeling overlooked.

"Mindful of the horrific violence of yesterday's attack on a synagogue in Manchester, we are witnessing hatred that rises up through fractures across our communities," she said, adding that it was her Christian faith that gave her hope in a world which often feels "on the brink".

Safeguarding improvements needed

The Church of England has been without a leader since last November when Justin Welby resigned over a child abuse cover-up scandal, and Mullally said she would focus on improvements in that area.

"My commitment will be to ensure that we continue to listen to survivors, care for the vulnerable, and foster a culture of safety and well-being for all," she said.

Linda Woodhead, professor of theology and religious studies at King’s College London, said Mullally's strong management skills were needed to help address safeguarding issues.

"Her emphasis on unity, gentleness and strength is exactly what the church, and nation, needs right now," she said.

'It's all about people'

Mullally is a former cancer nurse who worked as England's Chief Nursing Officer in the early 2000s, while also being ordained as a priest in 2002. She became one of the first women to be consecrated as a bishop in the Church of England in 2015.

"There are great commonalities between nursing and being a priest. It's all about people, and sitting with people during the most difficult times in their lives," she once told a magazine.

She has advocated for creating an open and transparent culture in churches which allows for difference and disagreement, and has spoken on issues including the cost-of-living crisis, healthcare, and social justice.

Mullally is married to Eamonn and has two adult children.

PM Starmer wishes her 'every success'

Reflecting the Church of England's status as England's established church, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced Mullally's appointment on Friday with the formal consent of King Charles.

"The Archbishop of Canterbury will play a key role in our national life. I wish her every success and look forward to working together," Starmer said in a statement.

As monarch, Charles is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a role established in the 16th century when King Henry VIII broke from the Catholic Church.