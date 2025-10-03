Group leading Morocco protests demands govt dismissal

Protesters gather in downtown Casablanca during youth-led demonstrations demanding better education and healthcare, in Casablanca, Morocco, October 2, 2025.— Reuters

The group leading Morocco’s mass protests called on Friday for the government’s dismissal, following days of unrest that have seen the deaths of three people.

The demand came after fresh demonstrations demanding reforms to the health and education sectors took place across the kingdom on Thursday, a sixth consecutive day of largely peaceful protests pockmarked with spates of violence.

"We demand the dismissal of the current government for its failure to protect the constitutional rights of Moroccans and respond to their social demands," protest group GenZ 212 said.

The group, whose organisers remain unknown, also demanded the "release of all those detained in connection with the peaceful protests".

The rallies across the usually stable country have been fuelled by anger over social inequality, particularly following reports last month of the deaths of eight pregnant women at a public hospital in the city of Agadir.

Many Moroccans feel that the public health and education sectors should be improved as the kingdom pushes forward with major infrastructure projects to host the Africa Cup of Nations in December and part of the 2030 World Cup.

GenZ 212 said it was basing its demand for the firing of the government on an article in the constitution that "grants His Majesty the King the power to appoint and dismiss the Prime Minister and members of the government".

The group has largely used the Discord online messaging platform to spread its calls for protest, and has repeatedly distanced itself from the violence and vandalism seen in some cities.

In the capital Rabat on Thursday, demonstrators carrying Moroccan flags demanded "health and not just stadiums", according to an AFP journalist, who said there were no violent incidents.

Other rallies were reported in Casablanca, Marrakech and Agadir, also with no sign of unrest.

'Dialogue'

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said in his first public address since the unrest started that his government was willing to "engage in dialogue" and "respond to the (protesters’) demands".

The premier also said three people had been killed during protests the night before, describing the events as "regrettable".

An interior ministry spokesman said that all three demonstrators were killed after attempting to storm a local law enforcement station on Wednesday night.

The authorities had initially said two protesters were killed when officers opened fire on a group of demonstrators that they accused of wielding "bladed weapons" and said had attempted to "storm" the station near Agadir.

Health minister Amine Tehraoui said in a speech to parliament on Wednesday that several reforms were underway but acknowledged that they were "still insufficient to close the sector´s gaps".

Since the demonstrations started, hundreds of mostly young people have been arrested.

GenZ 212 has urged demonstrators against violence and had called for Thursday’s protests to be peaceful "as part of a civilised and responsible expression of our demands".

As of Wednesday night, more than 400 people had been arrested during the rallies, with nearly 300 people — mainly from the security forces — injured, according to the interior ministry.

The ministry also said 80 public and private establishments have been vandalised, adding that demonstrators had also damaged hundreds of cars.

Some 134 people, six of whom are in detention, are set to be tried in Rabat soon, according to lawyers.

'Dignity, social justice'

Demonstrators have called for "the fall of corruption" as well as "freedom, dignity and social justice".

Despite its calls for protests, GenZ 212 has also asserted its "love for the homeland and king", referring to Morocco’s monarch Mohammed VI.

However, it says it stands against some political parties.

Clashes have erupted in some cities, including in Sidi Bibi, near Agadir, where demonstrators set offices of the local commune headquarters on fire, according to media reports and videos on social media.

In the city of Sale, north of the capital Rabat, an AFP journalist saw hooded demonstrators set fire to two police cars and a bank branch.

"The young people I saw vandalising and breaking things in Sale have nothing to do with GenZ 212," said resident Hicham Madani.

"They are young thugs who came with the intention of vandalising."