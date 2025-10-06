Emirati fashion student crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025

26-year-old fashion student, Mariam Mohamed, has been crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025, October 5, 2025. — instagram/@missuniverseuae2025

DUBAI: An Emirati woman who aspires to be a "voice for women" has been crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025, The News reported, citing Khaleej Times.

Mariam Mohamed, a 26-year-old fashion student, was chosen from hundreds of contestants following a rigorous selection process. She will become the first Emirati woman to represent the UAE on the global Miss Universe stage when the competition takes place next month in Thailand.

“The UAE has given me the confidence to dream big,” she said. “I want to be a voice for women who are ambitious, curious, and driven. Miss Universe UAE is not just about beauty, it is about impact.”

With a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Sydney and currently studying fashion design at ESMOD Dubai, Mariam bridges academia, art, and advocacy. Her mission is to fight poverty, empower women, and foster communities of love and peace.

She has designed sustainable fashion, participated in charitable initiatives such as Ramadan Aman and The Giving Family Initiative, and represented the UAE in international women’s entrepreneurship programs.

Her passions reflect both heritage and innovation; from falconry and camel riding to sustainable fashion and global cultural exchange, Mariam combines tradition and modernity, carrying the UAE’s values with grace and determination.

As Mariam prepares to compete at the Miss Universe 2025 competition, she hopes to be an inspiration to a new generation of Emirati women. She is determined to showcase the UAE’s story of empowerment, sustainability, and innovation to a global audience.

Poppy Capella, national director of Miss Universe UAE, said she was delighted with the selection of Mariam as the winner. “She distinguished herself not only with her eloquence and vision but also with her ability to represent the values of the UAE heritage, empowerment, and global perspective,” she said.

“Her unique combination of academic excellence, advocacy for women and poverty eradication, and her deep pride in Emirati culture made her the ideal candidate to carry our nation’s flag on the global Miss Universe stage.”

Poppy added that the competition had drawn a tremendous response with over 950 applicants from across the country. “The Miss Universe UAE 2025 journey was guided by a fair, transparent, and rigorous process that gave every finalist the opportunity to shine,” she said.

“Each of the young women brought extraordinary talent, intelligence, and heart to the competition, and they are all winners in their own right. The UAE is a nation where women rise as leaders, changemakers, and cultural ambassadors, honouring their roots while shaping a brighter global future.”

Roma Riaz to represent Pakistan

Meanwhile, Roma Riaz was crowned Miss Universe Pakistan to represent the country at the pageant.

Miss Universe Pakistan, while announcing the country's contestant, said that Roma will carry with her the pride, resilience, and beauty of a nation ready to shine at the 74th Miss Universe in Thailand.

"This crown isn’t just mine, it belongs to every girl who dares to dream beyond limits. I’m so proud to represent the beauty, strength, and heart of Pakistan on the Miss Universe stage," she wrote in a celebratory post on Instagram.



