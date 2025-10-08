 
Putin says Russia seized nearly 5,000 sq km of Ukraine, holds full strategic control

Kyiv’s deep strikes into Russia won’t alter the course of the 3½-year war, says Russian president

Reuters
October 08, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, October 7, 2025. — Reuters
  • Claims Russian forces now hold full strategic initiative on battlefield.
  • Says Ukrainian troops retreating “in all sectors” despite resistance.
  • Kyiv disputes claims, citing gains in Donetsk and Sumy regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russian forces had captured almost 5,000 square km (1,930 square miles) of land in Ukraine in 2025 and that Moscow retained complete strategic initiative on the battlefield.

Putin, addressing a meeting with Russian top military commanders, said Ukrainian forces were retreating in all sectors of the front. He said Kyiv was trying to strike deep into Russian territory, but it would not help to change the situation in the more than 3 1/2-year-old war.

"At this time, the Russian armed forces fully hold the strategic initiative," Putin told the meeting in northwestern Russia, according to a Kremlin transcript.

"This year, we have liberated nearly 5,000 square km of territory - 4,900 - and 212 localities."

Ukrainian forces, he said, "are retreating throughout the line of combat contact, despite attempts at fierce resistance."

Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday reported the capture of two more villages along the front, which Ukraine's top commander says now extends over 1,250 km (775 miles).

Ukrainian accounts of the situation on the front line say Kyiv's forces have made gains in the Donetsk region, particularly near the town of Dobropillia. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has also said Ukrainian forces have regained ground in the border Sumy region, where Russia has established a foothold.

Russian Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of Russia's armed forces, told the meeting of top commanders that Russian forces were "advancing in practically all directions." Ukrainian forces, he said, were focused on slowing the Russian advance.

Gerasimov, overall commander of Russia's war effort, said Moscow's troops were moving on the key cities of Siversk and Kostyantynivka in the main theatre of the Donetsk region.

He said they were clearing Ukrainian forces from the city of Kupiansk, under Russian attack for months in Ukraine's northeast, and were moving forward in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions further south. They were also progressing in setting up buffer zones in Sumy and Kharkiv regions in the north.

In his remarks to the meeting, Putin said Russia's objectives remained the same as when he launched its "special military operation" in February 2022, saying it was aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" its smaller neighbour.

