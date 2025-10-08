 
Indian Olympic medal-winning wrestler banned for weight violation

Sehrawat disqualified after weighing in 1.7kg over the limit for his opening bout in men's 57kg freestyle in Zagreb

AFP
October 08, 2025

Indias Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat poses for a photo. — AFP/File
India's Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat poses for a photo. — AFP/File  

NEW DELHI: India's Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat has been banned from wrestling for a year after exceeding the weight limit at the world championships, ruling him out of the 2026 Asian Games.

Sehrawat, 22, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year, was disqualified after weighing in 1.7 kilogrammes (3.7 pounds) over the limit for his opening bout in the men's 57kg freestyle 57kg in Zagreb, Croatia last month.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said the one-year suspension, effective from September 23, means Sehrawat will miss the Asian Games in Japan, which begin in September 2026.

"Failure to adhere to these standards, particularly in managing your weight, has not only impacted your personal credibility but also tarnished the image of the nation on the global stage," the WFI said in a statement on Tuesday.

At the Paris Olympics, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified after exceeding the weight limit by 100 grammes before the women's 50kg freestyle final.

