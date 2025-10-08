 
FBR moves to publicise civil servants' assets

Tax body drafts new rules requiring Grade 17–22 officers to declare assets publicly

By
Ashraf Malkham
|

October 08, 2025

An undated image of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) building in Islamabad. — APP
  • FBR issues draft to amend asset rules.
  • IMF condition met through enhanced transparency measure.
  • Public access planned for officers’ declared assets.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has fulfilled another major condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a draft to amend the Civil Servants’ Assets Declaration Rules, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Under the proposed amendments, the assets of all government officers from Grade 17 to Grade 22 will not only be declared but also made publicly available, allowing citizens to view their holdings from the date of joining service till the present.

According to the FBR notification, the definition of a "public servant" will now include all officers of federal and provincial governments, autonomous bodies, and corporations. However, individuals exempted under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance 1999 will not fall under this definition.

The FBR has invited feedback, objections, and suggestions from relevant stakeholders within seven days, warning that submissions received after the deadline will not be considered.

The amendments, prepared under Section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, are aimed at enhancing transparency and administrative clarity.

Officials said the move also seeks to improve the mechanism for exchanging and verifying asset declarations, in line with IMF requirements for stronger governance and accountability.

