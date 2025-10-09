 
Geo News

Germany scraps fast-track citizenship programme

Minister says German passport must come as recognition of successful integration process and not as incentive for illegal immigration

By
Reuters
|

October 09, 2025

A view shows the Reichstag building, the seat of the German parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2025. — Reuters
A view shows the Reichstag building, the seat of the German parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2025. — Reuters

BERLIN: Germany's parliament on Wednesday rescinded a fast-track citizenship programme, reflecting the rapidly shifting mood on migration in Europe’s labour-hungry economic powerhouse.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservatives pledged in this year’s election campaign to rescind the legislation, which allowed the “exceptionally well integrated” to gain citizenship in three years instead of five.

“A German passport must come as recognition of a successful integration process and not act as an incentive for illegal immigration,” Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told parliament.

The rest of the new citizenship law, a signature achievement of former Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrat-liberal-Green government, will remain intact despite conservative pledges at the time to undo innovations such as dual citizenship and the reduction in the waiting period from eight years to five.

The SPD, now junior partners in Merz’s coalition, defended their support for the change, saying the fast track was rarely used and the liberalisation’s essence remained.

Of 2024’s record 300,000 naturalisations, only a few hundred came through the fast track, originally planned as an incentive for the footloose and highly skilled to settle in a Germany suffering from acute labour shortages.

Candidates must demonstrate achievements such as very good German, voluntary service or professional or scholarly success.

“Germany is in competition to get the best brains in the world, and if those people choose Germany we should do everything possible to keep them,” the Greens’ Filiz Polat told legislators.

Attitudes towards immigration have soured dramatically, partly because of the strain high migration levels have placed on local services. That shift helped propel the far-right Alternative for Germany party to first place in some polls.

Pentagon's Hegseth okays US Navy next-generation fighter, say sources
Pentagon's Hegseth okays US Navy next-generation fighter, say sources
Two years on, American Jews turn sharply against Israel's genocidal war in Gaza: survey
Two years on, American Jews turn sharply against Israel's genocidal war in Gaza: survey
Trio win Nobel prize for revealing quantum physics in action
Trio win Nobel prize for revealing quantum physics in action
No peace: Trump's smoldering Nobel obsession
No peace: Trump's smoldering Nobel obsession
Ecuador president unharmed after gun attack on motorcade; five attackers held
Ecuador president unharmed after gun attack on motorcade; five attackers held
Putin says Russia seized nearly 5,000 sq km of Ukraine, holds full strategic control
Putin says Russia seized nearly 5,000 sq km of Ukraine, holds full strategic control
Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
France's Macron pressed to end political 'mess'
France's Macron pressed to end political 'mess'