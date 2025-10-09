Google offers free one-year AI Pro plan for students above 18 in Pakistan

The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, January 10, 2024. –Reuters

Google has announced a free one-year subscription to the Google AI Pro plan for students aged 18 and over in Pakistan.

According to the tech giant, the offer is designed to help students enhance their learning, research, and creativity through advanced AI tools at no cost.

With the Gemini AI Pro Plan, the students aged 18 and above will be able to access Google's most capable AI features, including Gemini 2.5 Pro model, Gemini in Google Apps and NotebookLM

Gemini 2.5 Pro model gives higher access to our most capable model for features like Deep Research to assist with assignments, research, and creative projects.

Gemini in Google Apps brings AI assistance directly into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet, helping students summarise emails, create study presentations, and analyse data more efficiently.

NotebookLM is Google's personalised, AI-powered research and writing tool with five times more Audio Overviews, Notebooks, and more.

The students can create dynamic videos from text or photos with higher limits to tools, including Veo 3 in Gemini and Flow. 2 TB of Cloud Storage provided ample space across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos to store notes, projects, and other academic resources securely.

This offer is part of Google's broader mission to empower every student with the AI tools they need to advance their learning and unlock their creativity.

The Gemini AI Pro Plan for students is now available across multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Pakistan. Eligible university students can sign up here to get free access for up to 1 year and start exploring Google's most advanced AI tools.