AI enters cricket as Google Gemini delivers live pitch report

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj presents picture report using Google’s Gemini AI tool before ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between India and South Africa at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India. — X/@ICC

Artificial intelligence (AI) has now made its way onto the cricket field, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) beginning to use AI technology for pitch reporting.

Before the tenth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, former Indian captain Mithali Raj presented the pitch report alongside Google’s Gemini AI tool.

During the segment, Mithali used the Gemini Live feature on her phone, showing the pitch through her camera and asking the AI: “We’re at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam for a one-day match. The weather here is hot and humid — what do you think about this pitch?”

Gemini responded that the surface appeared smooth and batter-friendly, with little grass cover, adding that the warm and humid conditions would limit ball swing, possibly leading to a high-scoring contest.

Mithali then agreed with the AI’s assessment, saying it was indeed a good pitch for batting and that a run-filled match could be expected.

The tenth fixture of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is being played between India and South Africa.