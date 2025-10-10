Kabul rocked by two blasts: Afghan govt spox

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 10, 2021. — Reuters

Afghanistan's capital, Kabul has been rocked by two blasts around 9:50pm local time, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Issuing a statement on social media late on Thursday, the Afghanistan official said that the blasts are being investigated, "but no casualties have yet been reported."

The government official said that there is no reason to worry as "no report of damage" has so far been received.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.