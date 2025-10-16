Trump says Modi assured him India will halt Russian oil imports amid Ukraine truce push

Calls India’s pledge a “big step” in isolating Moscow economically.

Says he now expects Chinese leadership to take similar action.

Indian embassy in Washington yet to confirm Modi’s commitment.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him that India will stop buying oil from Russia, a move Trump described as a “big step” in efforts to isolate Moscow economically.

“So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump told reporters during a White House event.

“That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.”

The Indian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to emailed questions about whether Modi had made such a commitment to Trump.

An Indian pledge to halt buying Russian oil would mark a potential turning point in global energy diplomacy, as Washington intensifies efforts to choke Moscow's oil revenues amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

It would also signal a major shift by one of Moscow’s top energy customers and could reshape the calculus for other nations still importing Russian crude.

It comes as Trump seeks to leverage bilateral relationships to enforce economic isolation, rather than relying solely on multilateral sanctions.

During his comments to reporters, Trump added that India could not "immediately" halt shipments, calling it "a little bit of a process, but that process will be over soon."

“I’ve stopped eight wars so far,” said US President Donald Trump, replying to a question, and he added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told him he had saved millions of lives.

Trump also said that seven planes were shot down during the Pakistan-India war and that the two countries had come very close to a nuclear conflict.

PM Shehbaz on Monday described Trump as a "genuine man of peace", who had worked relentlessly and untiringly to end global conflicts, including the war in Gaza.

Standing with US President Trump and other global leaders at a Sharm el-Sheikh press conference, Shehbaz said peace was achieved after months of Trump-led diplomacy, making the world “a place of peace and prosperity.”

He said Pakistan had earlier nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his "outstanding and extraordinary contributions" in halting a potential war between India and Pakistan and securing a ceasefire.