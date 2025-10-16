Security lapse at Six Kings Slam puts Jannik Sinner in uncomfortable position

A bewildered Jannik Sinner was met by an intruder in the court after his dominant victory in the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, calling into immediate question the safety of players in the high-profile exhibition tournament.

The incident in question had just seen the world No. 2 crush Stefanos Tsitsipas by an impressive 6-2, 6-3 margin in the quarter-finals when the security lapse took place.

When Sinner was walking out of the court, one fan violated the security measures and rushed towards the Italian star.

Video footage of the incident shows Sinner first approaching the person and shaking his hand, as if he assumed he was an official tournament member.

The encounter soon became disorienting when the fan started pointing at the jacket that Sinner was carrying and seemingly asking that it be given to him as a souvenir.

A physically distressed Sinner was hesitant to release the item in the view of a security guard, who eventually took the physically resistant intruding fan by the arm and dragged him off the court.

The whole incident took a few seconds, pointing out a significant security lapse in the security measures of the event.

This is not the only disturbing fan interaction with Sinner this season.

After his victory in the US open at the round of 16 tennis tournament, one of his supporters tried to open his tennis bag, as he was autographing his name.

The recent act of intrusion has raised concerns among tennis commentators and fans on social media with most having made uncomfortable comparisons to security failures in the sport in the past, the most notorious being the stabbing of Monica Seles by a fan, who stormed the stadium in 1993.

The performance of Sinner was impeccable, regardless of the off-court incident that set up a very promising semi-final between Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

The event, nevertheless, has placed the tournament in the shadows, pressurizing the organizers to clarify the security incident and guarantee the security of the biggest stars in the sport.