 
Geo News

Water supply restored to parts of Karachi after 48-inch pipeline repair: KWSC

Repair work disrupted water supply in parts of Safoora Town, North Nazimabad, Gulberg and other areas

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2025

This representative image shows Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s employees repair a drinking water pipeline on University Road in Karachi, December 18, 2024. — PPI
This representative image shows Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s employees repair a drinking water pipeline on University Road in Karachi, December 18, 2024. — PPI

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said on Thursday it has completed repair work on a 48-inch water pipeline at the K-II pumping station, restoring supply to affected areas.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the KWSC said that work on the damaged pipeline began on Tuesday.

The repair work continued round-the-clock, during which the KWSC replaced the valve on the pipeline. During maintenance work, three of 11 pumps at the North East Pumping Station and one at the Dhabeji Pumping Station were temporarily shut down.

Repair work disrupted the water supply in parts of Safoora Town, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg Town, while some areas of Liaquatabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal were also affected.

Karachi receives a total of 650 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, but during the repair work, the city faced a shortfall of 150 MGD, while the remaining 500 MGD supply continued as usual.

'Ball in Afghan Taliban's court' for permanent ceasefire: PM
'Ball in Afghan Taliban's court' for permanent ceasefire: PM
TLP offices 'sealed' in Islamabad after violent protests
TLP offices 'sealed' in Islamabad after violent protests
Pakistan Army 'neutralises around 50 terrorists' bidding to infiltrate from Afghanistan
Pakistan Army 'neutralises around 50 terrorists' bidding to infiltrate from Afghanistan
Security forces kill 34 India-backed terrorists in three KP IBOs video
Security forces kill 34 India-backed terrorists in three KP IBOs
PHC bars authorities from arresting KP CM Afridi, grants protective bail video
PHC bars authorities from arresting KP CM Afridi, grants protective bail
Punjab moves to ban 'extremist party' after violent TLP protests
Punjab moves to ban 'extremist party' after violent TLP protests
At least 15 killed as truck plunges into ravine in Swat
At least 15 killed as truck plunges into ravine in Swat
Imran Khan seeks parole to mediate Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: sister
Imran Khan seeks parole to mediate Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: sister