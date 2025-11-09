27th Constitutional Amendment: Senate, NA's joint commitee begins review session

Senator Farooq H Naek and MNA Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk co-chaired joint meeting of the Senate and National Assembly Committees on Law & Justice on November 8, 2025. — X@SenatePakistan

The Joint Committee of the Senate and National Assembly on Law and Justice began its session on Sunday, chaired by senators Farooq H Naik and MNA Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk, to deliberate on the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), and Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM), boycotted the session as their members did not turn up for the meeting.

The joint committee is set to review the 27th Constitutional Amendment bill, examining its clauses one by one before granting approval or rejecting the same.

According to sources, the PML-N has decided to withdraw the proposed amendment seeking criminal immunity for the prime minister. The committee’s report is expected to be presented in the Senate tomorrow, where, sources said, the 27th Constitutional Amendment could also be approved.

The committee is holding final deliberations on all clauses of the constitutional amendments, while the matter concerning lifetime immunity for the president remains under consideration.

The sources confirmed that Senator Anusha Rahman has formally withdrawn the amendment regarding the prime minister’s immunity following instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. PPP’s Naek appreciated the decision to withdraw the amendment, according to insiders.

Members of the parliamentary committee expressed regret over the opposition’s absence from the crucial meeting, stressing that the opposition should have participated in the proceedings.

They termed the opposition’s conduct “deeply regrettable”, alleging that opposition parties were deliberately distancing themselves from the entire process.

Committee members reaffirmed their commitment to complete the work with sincerity, adding that the 27th Amendment holds significant importance for the strengthening of democracy in the country.

'Majority opinion'

Speaking to journalists before the session, Senator Farooq H Naik said all clauses would be discussed today and expressed optimism that the amendment would be finalised during the meeting.

He said that every party has the right to give its opinion, and the committee will consider the views of all parties, including proposals from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

“Decision will be made according to majority opinion, and all resolutions will be presented to the house. We hope to finalise everything by 5pm,” Naik added.

The federal government is considering passing the 27th Constitutional Amendment, proposing sweeping changes to the country's judicial system as well as the military command structure.

The proposed amendment — initiated by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the support of most of its allies — was tabled in the Senate and sent to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice for discussion.

The amendment proposes a change in Article 243, seeking to abolish the "Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee" (CJCSC) position and introduce a new title, "Chief of Defence Forces".

Other proposals include the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court and revisions to the process of appointing high court judges.

The proposed amendment also aims to reduce the powers of the Supreme Court, with some authorities shifted to the proposed Constitutional Court, and immunity to the president from criminal proceedings for life.

Salient features of 27th Constitutional Amendment