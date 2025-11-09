PM Shehbaz directs withdrawal of immunity amendment for prime minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses United Nations meeting. — Reuters/File

PM acknowledges senators’ intent made in good faith.

Elected leader must remain fully accountable, says PM.

Shehbaz says accountability applies before law, people.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the withdrawal of an amendment submitted by some Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senators proposing immunity for the prime minister.

The federal government, a day earlier, presented a bill of the 27th Constitutional Amendment — proposing sweeping changes to the country's judicial system as well as the military command structure — in the Senate.

The bill was introduced in the upper house and then referred to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice after the cabinet, chaired by PM Shehbaz, virtually from Azerbaijan, approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment draft.

“On my return from Azerbaijan, I have learnt that some senators belonging to our party have submitted an amendment regarding immunity for the Prime Minister,” PM Shehbaz said in a statement on X.

He clarified that while he acknowledged the intent behind the proposal as being made in good faith, it was not part of the Cabinet-approved draft. “I have instructed that it be withdrawn immediately,” he stated.

“As a matter of principle, an elected Prime Minister must remain fully accountable, both before the court of law and the people,” the two-time PM added.

The amendment proposes the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), revises judicial appointments and transfers, and alters the structure of military command.

The establishment of the FCC will reduce certain powers of the Supreme Court. The amendment seeks to transfer certain constitutional authorities from the Supreme Court to the Federal Constitutional Court.

According to the draft, the president and prime minister would have a central role in the appointment of judges, while parliament would be empowered to determine the number of judges serving in the proposed Federal Constitutional Court.

Moreover, a new position, Chief of Defence Forces, will be created as head of the armed forces, effective from November 27, 2025, while the army chief will assume the new role.